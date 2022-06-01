Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $169.54 on Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $169.54 or 0.00569092 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $8,937.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00211537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,712 coins and its circulating supply is 10,020 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

