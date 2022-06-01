Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $29.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $30.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.88 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 7,621,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,636,128. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

