MonetaryUnit Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $445,708.28 and approximately $129.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005995 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00142661 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,406,982 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

