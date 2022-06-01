MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. 3,387,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.10 and its 200-day moving average is $403.96. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.