MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.172-1.192 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.67.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.