Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.82) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.27) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.24). The firm has a market cap of £884.70 million and a P/E ratio of 161.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

