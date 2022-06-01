Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MUDS stock remained flat at $$10.06 on Wednesday. 6,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,624. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,134,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,676,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

