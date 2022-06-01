Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report $9.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 million to $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Wednesday. 460,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,054. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

