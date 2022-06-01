Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Hits $552,813.93

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $552,813.93 and $27,123.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,060.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

