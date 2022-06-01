National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

