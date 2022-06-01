Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in May

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.