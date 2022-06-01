Navient Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Navient by 37.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $382,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

