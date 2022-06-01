Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLLSF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NLLSF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,774. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

