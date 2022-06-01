NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

