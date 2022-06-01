Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the lowest is $15.33 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $14.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $60.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $60.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.86 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $70.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,422,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 398,854 shares of company stock worth $1,011,781 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

