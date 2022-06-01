Neutrino Token Tops One Day Volume of $100,069.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $56.64 million and $100,069.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for about $20.82 or 0.00069005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,720,579 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

