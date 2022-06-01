New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 122,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,054,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $914.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

