New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 348,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,757. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

