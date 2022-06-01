News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 197,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,909,022 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

