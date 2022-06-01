NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. NextCure has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.