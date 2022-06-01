Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Cap of $13.90 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.90 million and $279,915.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.51 or 0.06122682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00211330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00666621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00625450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00073995 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004452 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,963,772,131 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,772,131 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

