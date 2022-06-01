NOIA Network Reaches Market Cap of $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (NOIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,034.88 or 1.00059352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.