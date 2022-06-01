Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
