Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

