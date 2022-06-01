Nsure.Network (NSURE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $402,854.00

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $111,002.88 and $402,854.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nsure.Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,186.90 or 1.00068841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nsure.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nsure.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nsure.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.