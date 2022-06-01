Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

