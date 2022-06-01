NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NuZee in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUZE remained flat at $$1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. NuZee has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

