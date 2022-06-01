Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Up 4%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.77 and last traded at 4.72. Approximately 8,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 800,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.69.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.35.
In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
