Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Up 4%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.77 and last traded at 4.72. Approximately 8,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 800,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.35.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

