Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.07. Oil States International shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 26,754 shares traded.

OIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter worth $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

