Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.50, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The firm has a market cap of C$140.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.85%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

