Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,815.98

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $56,815.98 and approximately $13,719.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,783.99 or 0.99998153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

