Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 900.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 557,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

