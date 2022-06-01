Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $56.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:OVV opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

