Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

PANDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 69,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,625. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

