PARSIQ Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $559,821.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00225874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002704 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01915634 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00322516 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004090 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.