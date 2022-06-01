Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.53. 217,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,443. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

