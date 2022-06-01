Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PASG opened at $1.80 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

