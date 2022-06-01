Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) vs. Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Financial Analysis

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Paylocity alerts:

This table compares Paylocity and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $635.63 million 15.17 $70.82 million $1.55 112.81 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 3.53 $79.57 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paylocity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.06% 17.32% 2.51% Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paylocity and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 2 12 0 2.86 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 0 0 2.00

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $250.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.11%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.13%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Paylocity.

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; employee benefits management and third-party administrative solutions; modern workforce solutions consisting of community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and analytics and insights solutions covering modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company's clients include for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.