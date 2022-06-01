Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.75. 64,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,803,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.