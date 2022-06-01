Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Announces Dividend of GBX 26.83

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.34) per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PNN opened at GBX 1,007 ($12.74) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,095.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -101.48. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several brokerages have commented on PNN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

