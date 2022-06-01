Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.91 and last traded at $139.13. Approximately 3,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,654,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

