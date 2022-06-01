Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PMGYF stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

