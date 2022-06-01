Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.82. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $758.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

