Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.82. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $758.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

