Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 2,103,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.37. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

