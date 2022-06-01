Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 50,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $802.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Pitney Bowes (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.