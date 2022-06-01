Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 136,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,449. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

