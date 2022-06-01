PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $36.22. PLDT shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PLDT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in PLDT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

