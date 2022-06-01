Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 79,974 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

