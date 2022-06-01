Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $31.47 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,472,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

