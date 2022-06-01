Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $1.90 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $423,263.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

